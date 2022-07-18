Advertisement

MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in Cottondale

Thompson was last seen in Cottondale on Zion Street.
Thompson was last seen in Cottondale on Zion Street.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has advised the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who was last seen on Sunday.

15-year-old Dallis Nashay Thompson’s last known location was in Cottondale on Zion Street at approximately 6:00 p.m.

She was last seen wearing multi-colored pants and a white t-shirt.

If anyone has seen her or possibly know her whereabout, deputies urge the public to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648.

