Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar. A few stray light showers are popping up out of the Gulf, very isolated and small, but containing brief downpours. We’ll see a few more of these activate through sunrise and into the midday.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid out the door in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably and keep the umbrellas nearby today for one of these quick hitting downpours that develop. We’ll warm fast, outside of a scattered shower, into the mid to upper 80s for lunch to highs around 90 this afternoon.

Through the morning and midday we’ll keep a decent chance for a scattered storm to keep temperatures down, especially for areas south of Hwy20 on down to the coast. Any storms that do develop in this region will have a chance at drifting inland. However, inland areas will have a slightly better chance at rain in the mid to late afternoon. We’ll keep this similar pattern through the early week forecast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few scattered and brief showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may contain heavy rains. Highs today top out near 90. Your 7 Day Forecast has a typical summery forecast for the beginning of the week with scattered and brief showers mixed in with mostly to partly sunny hot days.

