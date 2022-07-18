Advertisement

Rare orange lobster rescued from Red Lobster

The rare orange lobster was named Cheddar in reference to Red Lobster's famed Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
The rare orange lobster was named Cheddar in reference to Red Lobster’s famed Cheddar Bay Biscuits.(Source: Red Lobster via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - A super rare orange lobster named Cheddar is heading to a new home after being saved from becoming a meal.

Cheddar, whose name refers to Red Lobster’s famed Cheddar Bay Biscuits, arrived in a shipment at a restaurant in Hollywood, Florida. Staff members noted the lobster’s unusual and rare coloring and reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The lucky orange lobster will acclimate at the scientific research facility before officially moving to the aquarium.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” said Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar, in a news release.

The chance of finding an orange lobster is just one in 30 million, according to Ripley’s. That’s even rarer than finding a blue lobster, the chance of which is one in a million.

Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar, called the lobster an "ordinary miracle."
Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar, called the lobster an "ordinary miracle."(Source: Red Lobster via CNN)

