Advertisement

Road reopen after rollover crash

Road reopen after rollover crash
Road reopen after rollover crash(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After being closed for hours due to a roll-over accident, the exit for eastbound traffic onto 23rd Street is back open.

According to the Panama City Police Department, a box truck carrying ice turned over under the overpass. It was heading east onto 23rd Street from the Hathaway Bridge.

Traffic was diverted from the area for several hours. But the roadway is back open.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Shipbuilding in Panama City.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group speaks out on 3 billion dollar contract loss
The world's most beautiful beaches also become the most crowded during the summer months.
PCB Police: Emergency beach closure continuing with “no issues”
The Bay County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday, July 13, of a Bay County man on...
Bay County man charged with identity theft
A crash on Panama City Beach Parkway, known to locals as Back Beach Road, closed a portion of...
Three-car crash in Panama City Beach sends five to the hospital
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

Latest News

Four boaters rescued near Panama City
Coast Guard rescues boaters near Panama City
Law enforcement searching for suspects in Fountain
Law enforcement searching for suspects in Fountain
Fundraiser for man paralyzed in a sawmill incident.
Fundraiser for man paralyzed in a sawmill incident
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach