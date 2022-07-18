Road reopen after rollover crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After being closed for hours due to a roll-over accident, the exit for eastbound traffic onto 23rd Street is back open.

According to the Panama City Police Department, a box truck carrying ice turned over under the overpass. It was heading east onto 23rd Street from the Hathaway Bridge.

Traffic was diverted from the area for several hours. But the roadway is back open.

