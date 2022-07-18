Advertisement

Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, a tractor and seed spreader were reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said they were given a video description of the suspect, 63-year-old William Alan Smith of Marianna, along with a description of the stolen equipment, a John Deere tractor, and a seed spreader. FHP reports that after waiting several hours, they were given permission to check out a property associated with Smith. On the property, they found the stolen seed spreader but could not find the tractor.

Law enforcement was told that the suspect was possibly heading to Alabama with the tractor. Shortly after receiving this tip, Smith was found with the tractor. FHP said they were able to arrest Smith with no issues and the stolen tractor was returned to its rightful owner.

