U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you noticed an unusual amount of U-Hauls following each other out of Panama City Beach earlier this week, you weren’t imagining things.
Newschannel 7 is told private contractors are being hired to haul out the U-Hauls in our area.
But why do we have so many here?
Well, the answer is simple, with so many people moving to the area, the U-Hauls pile up.
“So many people are moving to Panama City and other places don’t have U-Hauls so they call us and we transfer them out back to cities like Mississippi and Alabama areas,” Terry Sexton, driver, said.
Sexton said drivers are transferring the U-Hauls to other states almost every single day.
