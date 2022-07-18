Advertisement

U-Haul's being hauled out of Panama City Beach

JJ and Adam Bleday work towards return to pro ball.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you noticed an unusual amount of U-Hauls following each other out of Panama City Beach earlier this week, you weren’t imagining things.

Newschannel 7 is told private contractors are being hired to haul out the U-Hauls in our area.

But why do we have so many here?

Well, the answer is simple, with so many people moving to the area, the U-Hauls pile up.

“So many people are moving to Panama City and other places don’t have U-Hauls so they call us and we transfer them out back to cities like Mississippi and Alabama areas,” Terry Sexton, driver, said.

Sexton said drivers are transferring the U-Hauls to other states almost every single day.

