Ukrainian business owner is driven to help Ukrainians back home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local Ukrainian is donating money from her business to people in Ukraine.

“It’s scary,” Terra Bella Soaps and Such business owner Yaroslava Snitsar said. “It’s heartbreaking, so I’m trying to help as much as I can. Those people who need funerals, those people who need to pay medical bills, and just to repair the city that used to be so beautiful, and just to help wherever I can.”

Snitsar sells her goods at the St. Andrew’s farmers market every Saturday.

“This is what supports my family,” Snitsar said. “This is what helps to pay the bills and put food on the table.”

She said she’s heartbroken about what’s happening to the city she once called home.

“Where the bombs were I used to push my little brother in the carriage,” Snitsar said.

Parts of the country are becoming unrecognizable.

“That place that got bombed is really my childhood, and a lot of memories,” Snitsar said “It’s from that place where they bombed, there’s kind of a civic center. I used to dance there as a little girl. Five minutes from there was my first job.”

That’s why she wants to help people who are suffering.

“We’re getting destroyed for just trying to be us - living,” Snitsar said. “What they’re doing is an absolute abomination. It’s unheard of and it’s unacceptable. We’re getting killed because of who we are.”

Snitsar said she’s in close contact with a nurse who works in a burn center.

“She sees people that burn with no skin,” Snitsar said.

She also said she will be sending proceeds to Ukraine for as long as needed.

You can visit Snitsar at the St. Andrew’s farmer’s market at Oaks by the Bay Park in Panama City every Saturday.

Her hand-made soaps and other products are also sold online.

