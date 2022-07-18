Advertisement

Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a home invasion that left a woman and child injured,(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and battery that left a local woman and child injured.

Deputies say they responded to a call on Chestnut Way in Panama City around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the incident report, a woman says she woke to find an intruder in her home. The woman told deputies she thinks they came through the front door, as she didn’t remember locking it.

She told officers she was home alone with her boyfriend’s son, and her boyfriend is currently in jail.

Deputies said the intruder beat and choked the woman into unconsciousness and searched the house. The woman believes there was at least one other man in the home, as she heard another voice yelling at the child, who was also injured, according to the report.

Officials also say the suspects may have targeted the victims because of someone they knew.

A search is currently on for suspects, but so far no arrests have been made.

