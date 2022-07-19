Advertisement

$7 million grant approved for new laboratory high school

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s education system is set for an expansion.

Florida State University Panama City will soon be opening it’s collegiate laboratory school.

The news comes after the announcement of a $7.6 million grant from Triumph Gulf Coast Inc.

Students in grades 9 through 12 will benefit from hands-on learning and the opportunity for dual enrollment.

The new high school will support all of the schools across northwest Florida.

Students who attend the school can earn industry certifications, complete dual enrollment coursework for their intended majors, and conduct research under the mentorship of the FSU faculty.

“We have a fabulous school system and we will work with them. It brings another option to the great schools that we already have. It will also allow us to do research in the field of education and then work with the local schools to implement what we find,” Randy Hanna, Dean of FSU Panama City said.

Enrollment will begin as early as 2023 with up to 125 students per grade.

