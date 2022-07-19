Advertisement

70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A group of cows forced part of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler with dozens of cows caught fire in Osceola County.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and opened the trailer so the animals could escape the smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, but crews had to wrangle about 70 cows.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Four suspects are in custody after a stolen car led to a multi-agency car chase.
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested for stolen car in Bay County
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a home invasion that left a woman...
Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach

Latest News

A South Carolina father is apologizing after attacking the man convicted of killing his son in...
Father apologizes for attacking son’s killer
Associates with Beachy Beach Real Estate stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers...
Find your fur-ever friend at an upcoming dog adoption event
Associates with Beachy Beach Real Estate stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers...
Beachy Beach Dog Adoption Event Interview
The 'Pink House' was the state’s only abortion clinic.
Mississippi abortion clinic at center of high court case is sold, won’t reopen, owner says
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK shatters its record for highest temperature