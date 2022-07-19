Arizona fugitive arrested in Jackson county

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wanted woman out of Arizona was located and arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies.

On July 15th, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were provided a lead regarding the possible location of Chandra Ann Ison, who was wanted out of Arizona for failure to appear on two counts of fraud.

Deputies were able to confirm Ison was residing east of Marianna.

On the morning of July 19th, Ison was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition back to Arizona to face charges.

Arizona fugitive caught in Jackson County (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.