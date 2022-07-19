Advertisement

Bay District Schools looking to fill 125 positions ahead of the upcoming school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nationwide teacher shortage can also be felt in Bay County, which is why Bay District Schools is hosting a job fair this week.

The district has around 125 positions it’s looking to fill. Those positions include bus drivers, paraprofessionals, teachers, clerical staff, as well as some administrative positions.

Principals will be interviewing applicants at the job fair and making hires on the spot.

The district will be waiving the $75 fingerprinting fee, as well as covering the test for those looking to become a paraprofessional, which also costs around $75.

There are also benefits that come with the jobs.

“It’s a very family friendly schedule. So chances are, when your child is out of school, we are off work as well. There aren’t too many employers that are able to give two weeks off at Christmas, we have two weeks off at Christmas and Spring Break and some of those family- friendly things.. But also I think a lot of people when they’re working want to know that they’re giving back to the community and that what they’re doing actually matters, and there’s no question that what you’re doing for Bay District Schools absolutely matters to the to the lives of the children you’re working with every day,” says Sharon Michalik, Director of Communications for Bay District Schools.

The job fair will be held Thursday, July 21st from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nelson Building.

Those attending are urged to go online ahead of time to https://www.bay.k12.fl.us/ and create an applicant profile.

Though not required, attendees are also urged to bring college transcripts.

