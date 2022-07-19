Advertisement

Bicyclist dead after collision in Okaloosa County

A man died on Tuesday after being involved in a collision just west of State Road 85.
A man died on Tuesday after being involved in a collision just west of State Road 85.(WSMV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man died on Tuesday after being involved in a collision just west of State Road 85.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, while traveling westbound on General Robert M. Bond Boulevard, a Crestview man driving an SUV was in the outside lane of the road behind a Fort Walton man riding a bicycle, traveling the same way.

The driver stated that as he moved closer to the bicyclist, the Fort Walton man moved further into the lane, and the front of the SUV collided with the rear of the bicycle.

According to the report, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center by medical officials.

Next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Four suspects are in custody after a stolen car led to a multi-agency car chase.
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested for stolen car in Bay County
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a home invasion that left a woman...
Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach

Latest News

A fire broke out at a local Hardee's in Marianna on Monday evening.
Fire breaks out at Hardee’s in Jackson County
Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert for students looking for a summer job...
CONSUMER: Students urged to watch out for employment scams
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for a second person involved in the shooting...
Shooting on Panama City Beach, BCSO looking for two suspects
Associates with Beachy Beach Real Estate stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers...
Find your fur-ever friend at an upcoming dog adoption event