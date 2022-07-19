Bicyclist dead after collision in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man died on Tuesday after being involved in a collision just west of State Road 85.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, while traveling westbound on General Robert M. Bond Boulevard, a Crestview man driving an SUV was in the outside lane of the road behind a Fort Walton man riding a bicycle, traveling the same way.

The driver stated that as he moved closer to the bicyclist, the Fort Walton man moved further into the lane, and the front of the SUV collided with the rear of the bicycle.

According to the report, the bicyclist was pronounced dead at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center by medical officials.

Next of kin have been notified.

