CONSUMER: Students urged to watch out for employment scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert for students looking for a summer job...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a consumer alert for students looking for a job in the summer: watch out for employment scams.

According to Moody’s report, with so many job opportunities online, a scammer can find it easier than ever to steal person information. They can create a fake job posting and pretend that the applicant was “hand-picked” for the job.

Moody encourages Floridians to do extensive research on the opportunity before answering any personal questions.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complain Center reports that scammers can exploit verification weaknesses in employment networking sites, and post ads that seem legitimate, take personal information and potentially steal money from job seekers.

The FBI also reports that since 2019, the average reported loss from similar schemes are nearly $3,000 per victim.

According to the report, you can avoid falling for employment scams by following these tips:

  • Researching the company and look for signs of reported scams linked to the company’s name
  • Never pay an employer to receive a job - it is usually a scam
  • Talk to a trusted friend, family member or advisor for a second opinion
  • Avoid giving out personal and financial information until there is certainty the job is legitimate

To report an employment scam, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website, or the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center. You can also report the scam to the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or their website.

More information on scams and tips can be found here.

