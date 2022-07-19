Advertisement

Find your fur-ever friend at an upcoming dog adoption event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beachy Beach Real Estate has joined up with Lucky Puppy Rescue and Quincey’s Hope Canine Coalition to create the event. Rise and Swine LLC food truck will be there with some delicious food as well.

Karen Kay Smith, owner of Beachy Beach Real Estate, and Megan Meekins, a sales agent with Beachy Beach Real Estate, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about their first dog adoption event.

The event is Saturday, July 23rd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be at the Beachy Beach Real Estate location on Panama City Beach Parkway, across the street from The Powder Room.

To learn more, visit the Beachy Beach Facebook page or watch the video attached to this story.

