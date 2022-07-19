Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Hardee’s in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire broke out at a Hardee’s on Monday evening in Marianna, according to Jackson County Fire Rescue.

When fire units arrived at the scene, they noted heavy smoke was coming out of the building. Hardee’s staff told officials that a small grease fire had erupted in the kitchen. The staff made effort to stop it, failed, and evacuated everyone out of the building.

Jackson County and Marianna firefighters attacked the fire inside, stating the heavy smoke and fire had already spread into the cashier area. Within 10 minutes, the fire was extinguished, while salvage and overhaul operation continued for an hour after.

Fire officials say there were no injuries to civilians or firefighting staff, but there was heavy damage to the kitchen and the cashier area. Jackson County Fire Rescue and Marianna Fire Department responded to the incident, as well as additional tanker support by Cottondale and Alford volunteer departments.

