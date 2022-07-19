First 2 Aid EMS shuts down Bay County services

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What’s said to be the number one emergency medical service in the state has suddenly shut down its Bay County services.

“First 2 Aid was a non-emergency transport company that was operating in the county for a number of years,” Bay County PIO Valerie Sale said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the First 2 Aid CEO, Sanjay Parekh, for comment, but did not hear back. Sale says it’s not clear why the company suddenly shut down the 24-hour transportation service in the county.

“There were a number of paramedics and professionals who worked for First 2 Aid who are out of a job because of this occurrence,” Sale said.

According to the First 2 Aid EMS website, it said, “we pride ourselves on providing the best EMS transport and event medics in the industry by hiring and training the best EMT’s and paramedics in the business.”

“We certainly are going to work to fill any gaps that may take place as a result of their leaving,” Sale said.

But even with gaps, Sale says not having this service anymore will not impact county EMS operations or citizens needing emergency transport.

“Our first and foremost focus is on emergency transport and we’re going to continue focusing on that mission. We don’t anticipate that there will be any kinds of issues or problems meeting our goals in regards to that,” Sale said.

A mission that Sale is welcoming those let go from First 2 Aid to come be a part of.

“The county actually has a number of positions open in our emergency medical services division. We’re going to do everything we can to make a smooth transition for any of those employees who are qualified and interested in working for the county,” Sale said.

Sale also says they’ll work to continue providing excellent quality emergency services and transportation that the residents deserve. The county provides emergency transport to Bay County residents at no cost.

For more information on how to apply for an EMS job with the county, visit Bay County Job Openings.

NewsChannel 7 also reached out to Ascension Sacred Heart and HCA Florida Gulf Coast officials for comment on how this affects the hospitals not having that extra ambulance service, but we also did not hear back.

