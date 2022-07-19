Gulf Coast State College pitcher Carson Dorsey drafted by Texas Rangers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The MLB Draft wrapped up today and Gulf Coast pitcher Carson Dorsey was among those hearing his name called in the third and final day of the draft.

Carson going in the 17th round to the Texas Rangers. Dorsey is a left handed pitcher out of Arnold High School, spent this past season with the Gulf Coast Commodores, proving to be the ace of the staff for first year coach Tyler Younger.

Carson’s numbers, 12 starts, a 6-1 record, and an earned run average of 3.07. He struck out nearly two hitters per inning, 102 strikeouts in 58 and two thirds.

The pre-determined slot money in terms of a signing bonus for a 17th round pick is $125,000.

NewsChannel 7′s Scott Rossman spoke to Carson shortly after his name was called, he told him in all likelihood, this will be a draft and follow. The team gets to keep his rights for a year, until just before next year’s draft. Carson could very well improve his draft stock with another year in the Panhandle Conference, and go back into the draft, or sign with a four year program, if he chooses not to sign with the Rangers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.