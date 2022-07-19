Jackson County School District trying to fill vacancies

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With summer coming to an end, and schools preparing for the upcoming year, lots of schools are still looking for teachers.

“Currently we have 15 teacher vacancies,” Jackson County Deputy Superintendent of Schools Cheryl McDaniel said.

Jackson County Schools Officials say they have hired about ten teachers in the last week, bringing the number of teacher vacancies from 25 to 15.

“I am hopeful in that because we were able to fill some positions more recently fairly quickly that the tide is changing,” McDaniel said.

However, it’s not just teaching positions that need to be filled. Bus drivers, custodians and mental health professionals are all needed as well.

School officials say there are about ten bus driver positions open, and five or six bus monitor positions.

“Pretty much all year we’ve been looking for qualified drivers,” Director of Risk Management, Safety and Transportation Hunter Nolen said. “Speaking with other districts around here, too, they’re kind of in the same boat we are.”

Even though school will go on without having these positions filled, officials say it’s always better to be fully staffed at the start of the year.

“If you have to start a year with vacancies covered by a sub, you just hate to do that to kindergarten, early elementary, where that bonding is so important, we want those people in place day one,” McDaniel said.

“If we’re short of [bus] drivers, myself or Mr. Granberry, my fleet manager, or some of my mechanics, we’ll fill in as needed, but again it slows us down in our other duties,” Nolen said.

School officials say they’ll keep working to fill these positions until the schools are fully staffed.

Anyone interested in applying for these positions can contact the Jackson County School Board at https://www.jcsb.org/ or (850) 482-1200.

