Kentucky fugitive found by Jackson County deputies

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Kentucky fugitive was found on Monday afternoon after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy discovered their vehicle.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was proactively patrolling the Delwood area when they noticed a vehicle with an obscured temporary tag.

When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, they stated the tag had been altered and the correct, expired tag was located inside the vehicle.

When conducting a warrant check, the deputy stated the driver, identified as Cobin Alexander Burton, was wanted out of Warren County, Kentucky for child abuse and second-degree robbery.

Burton was taken into custody for being a fugitive from justice and is being extradited back to Kentucky.

Sheriff Donald Edenfield commended his team, stating, “We will not allow people to come into our county who are seeking to commit criminal activity and I will continue to promote active patrol to locate these individuals.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.