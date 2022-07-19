Law enforcement agencies crackdown on speeders

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Highway Patrol is collaborating with the Florida Department of Transportation and the Bay County Sheriff’s office this week for Operation Southern Slow Down.

It’s a campaign aimed at educating the public on the risks of speeding and why you shouldn’t do it.

“If your spouse or your kid comes home with a 200 or $300 speeding ticket, just know it’s cause we love you,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Law enforcement agencies are making a concerted effort this week to reduce the number of speeders on the road.

“We want to reduce fatalities, and not only fatalities, but serious injuries,” Ford said. “You only hear about the fatalities but you’ve got people who get involved in crashes and get injuries that change their lives.”

Officials say driving accidents caused by speeding can be avoided but’s it’s up to the public to do their part.

Law enforcement encourages all drivers to follow the speed limit, wear a seatbelt, and never text and drive. They don’t want you to be another statistic.

They also say distracted driving and driving under the influence play a large impact in fatal crashes.

“DUIs coming Southbound in the Northbound lane or vise-versa and just going the wrong way in traffic,” Ford said. “Those resulted in quite a few fatalities. We’ve had 85 fatalities in Troop A which goes over to Pensacola in the past year. That is a larger number than drug overdoses and homicides, of course.”

The Operation Southern Slow Down campaign runs from July 18 - July 23.

It’s a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and several Southeastern states including Alabama and Georgia.

