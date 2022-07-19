Advertisement

Panama City Beach county pier gets an upgrade to protect from storms

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The M.B. Miller County Pier in Panama City Beach is a staple in the beach town.

However, beach operations officials say it’s important it gets preventative maintenance done to it due to its high usage.

Part of that maintenance includes replacing the panels on the pier.

A $40,000 investment went into buying roughly 100 new panels for it.

The panels protect the pier from getting damaged if a severe storm strikes.

“The boards are made to blow out, the panels are, to keep the actual concrete structure in tact,” Beach Operations Manager Vincent Martin said. “So when those panels, and maybe the force of a wave that comes through, it blows the wooden panels out instead of messing with the concrete structure.”

Martin said the panels should be installed by the end of this week. It is the first time they are getting replaced in a decade.

