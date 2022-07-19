Shooting at Panama City Beach, Bay County deputies investigate

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting on Tuesday morning on Panama City Beach.

Around 4:50 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Houston Street after a 911 call reported a shooting. Once they arrived, they say they learned a suspect had gone to another residence in the neighborhood and got into a physical fight. After the fight, the suspect returned to his home.

Deputies say after this incident, another individual came over to the home where the altercation had taken place, and then went over to the residence of the suspect. They started another fight, and when the person tried to leave the suspect’s home, the suspect allegedly shot at them.

Deputies stated the person left and retrieved a firearm, then returned to the suspect’s home and shot at the suspect.

As of this time, one person is in custody, and interviews are being conducted. An active investigation is underway with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and a search is underway for the second person involved in the shooting.

Deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be a threat to the community. We will have more information as it becomes available.

