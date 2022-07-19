Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! Not much has changed in the forecast from yesterday...

It’s a slightly active morning once again with small and stray passing downpours moving out of the Gulf and onto the coast. Some will drift inland, especially after sunrise. Go ahead and pack the umbrellas for these scattered soakers.

Temperatures are starting out warm and humid with most in the upper 70s, if not 80s on the beaches. Dress comfortably for another hot and steamy day ahead outside of any passing shower or storm.

Just like yesterday, we’ll heat up quickly in mostly to partly sunny skies this morning. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s by lunch and highs today top out in the low 90s for some. The scattered showers or storms will help cool things off briefly at times for those who catch one.

Through the morning the better chance for a scattered storm resides for areas south of Hwy20 on down to the coast. We’ll start to transition the instability from the warm waters of the Gulf in the morning to the warmer land into the afternoon through the midday where storms will be widely scattered from the coast to inland. However, inland areas will have a better chance at rain in the mid to late afternoon while the coast clears out.

We’ll keep this similar pattern through the early week forecast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few scattered and brief showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may contain heavy rains. Highs today top out near 91. Your 7 Day Forecast has a typical summery forecast for the beginning of the week with scattered and brief showers mixed in with mostly to partly sunny hot days.

