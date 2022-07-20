Advertisement

25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on charges that involved child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana report a schoolteacher has been arrested for child porn.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on 100 counts of child porn and other charges.

Authorities said Lambertson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier confirmed to WAFB that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” Devillier said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any further immediate information and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for a second person involved in the shooting...
Shooting on Panama City Beach, BCSO looking for two suspects
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a home invasion that left a woman...
Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion

Latest News

Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
A London bride running late for her own wedding caught a ride from a good Samaritan.
‘I’m late for church’: Bride hitches ride to her own wedding in viral video
A London bride running late for her own wedding caught a ride from a good Samaritan.
'I'm late for church': Late bride hitches ride to her own wedding in viral video
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come