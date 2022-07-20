Advertisement

Archer sets state record with arrowing 66-pound blue catfish, officials say

Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish...
Officials in Virginia say a man set a new state record after arrowing a 66-pound blue catfish from the Pamunkey River.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man has set a new state record after snagging a massive catfish.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Jason Emmel arrowed a blue catfish that weighed 66 pounds, 5 ounces.

Emmel got the catfish from the Pamunkey River and set a new state record for archery.

Officials said Emmel’s catch was certified and is currently recognized as Virginia’s archery state record for blue catfish.

According to the department, the previous record was held by William Bates Jr., with a 62-pound, 4-ounce blue catfish captured in 2021 from Occoquan Bay in Fairfax.

