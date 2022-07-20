Advertisement

Bay County Commissioners vote to not increase millage rate cap

A Bay County Commission Meeting was held July 19.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners said they are working to keep property taxes the same for homeowners.

They approved the millage rate cap for fiscal year 2023.

The millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes.

Officials say they have made a concerted effort to not raise the millage rate.

The millage rate cap in Bay County hasn’t gone above 4.43 mills since 2016.

A mill is equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed value.

Commissioners said increasing the cap would enable more projects to be completed.

However, they said doing so would not be in the best interest for taxpayers or the budget.

“So every year we’re always having to look at positions, equipment, and projects,” said Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll. “We have 20 years worth of projects sitting on a shelf but they’ll all have to wait their turn, unfortunately. The easiest thing to do would be to raise the tax rate to get all these projects done, but that’s not the right thing to do. That’s not how you run your household or your business.”

