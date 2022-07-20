Advertisement

Bay County Courthouse campus to expand with juvenile justice building

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Courthouse will be adding a new building to its campus in the near future.

A new juvenile justice courthouse will be built to replace the current one off of 11th St.

It will add approximately 27,000 square feet to the current courthouse campus.

The goal of the project is to make court-related items in Bay County a one-stop shop for people.

The parking area of the campus will be impacted by the project.

“It’s going to be McKenzie, coming in. You can get into the parking, still. Then you’re going to transition through the parking down the parking aisles to the one-way back out of Southside. The building will cross and connect at the rear of the existing building,” Fred Brown, Capital Project Manager for Bay County said.

Officials say it will take 455 calendar days to complete everything.

Weather, supply chain issues, and other problems could delay the completion of the project.

The starting date for the project is still in the works.

