Bay County residents voice concerns over possible offloading facility

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A recent development submitted to Bay County Commissioners is drawing concerns from residents. A number of people voiced those concerns at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting.

Some residents say an offloading facility on McKenzie Road in Southport would be bad for their health, while others say it could have a negative impact on the environment.

People in favor of the development argued they have the right to do business there.

Commissioners did not make a determination on whether residents have standing in the case. The merits of the case will be determined on August 6th.

Commissioners say the case could end up in court.

