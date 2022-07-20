Advertisement

Bivins found guilty on both counts in Panama City Beach murder

By WJHG Newsroom and Katie Bente
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday, Andre Bivins was found guilty of first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Bivins was one of the men accused in the 2019 murder of Edward Ross, who was shot to death in his father’s home in Panama City Beach.

Five men, including Bivins, Abel Ortiz, Jorge Hernandez, Joshua Campbell, and Jorge Perez were all arrested with charges related to the incident.

Bivins is the last to stand trial. The only person acquitted was Perez.

Jurors deliberated for less than half an hour after hearing closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.

The prosecution went first.

“Andre Bivins is responsible for what he did, for what Abel Ortiz did, and for what Joshua Campbell did in that house. Just like Joshua Campbell is responsible for what he did, what Abel Ortiz did, and what Andre Bivins did. There are principles. They were all involved. Because of that, the defendant is guilty of first-degree felony murder,” Prosecutor Frank Sullivan said.

The defense went next, trying to place doubt in the juror’s minds saying there is a difference between shooting and hurting someone and intent to kill.

“There was never any intention of death in this case, from the time Mr. Perez came up with the great idea,” Defense Attorney Arthur Hearing said.

Bivins’ sentencing is scheduled for August 9th.

