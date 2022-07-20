Advertisement

Death after motorcycle crash in Holmes County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the report, a Milton man was eastbound on a motorcycle on Interstate 10 in the inside lane when he began to travel onto the shoulder. The motorcycle started to tip, throwing the man off.

Officials say the motorcycle continued to travel in an eastern direction on the grass median until it finally came to rest on its side. The man came to rest in the median as well, facing northeast.

Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Bonifay Police Department, Holmes County EMS and Bonifay Fire Department.

