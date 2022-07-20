Advertisement

Destin cosmetics store targeted again, two arrested for theft

Approximately 48 hours after Okaloosa County Sherif'fs Office deputies responded to a theft in...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Only 48 hours after Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a theft at a Destin cosmetics store, a call for the same crime at the exact same store came in to their communications unit.

On Sunday, three Georgia residents were captured after they reportedly took thousands of dollars in items from the Ulta store on Emerald Coast Parkway, ran from deputies, and located in woods in Walton County.

On Monday, deputies say they responded to another call at the same location. Dontavious Wyckoff, 29, and Latisha Scott, 41, of Montgomery, Alabama, allegedly took over $300 of merchandise after surveillance video confirmed that the pair had been putting items of perfume down their pants.

The two were charged with petty theft.

Wcykoff’s charge rose to the level of a felony as this was his third or subsequent offense. Deputies say he has several convictions in Alabama for shoplifting and theft of property, from Louisiana for felony theft, and Georgia for shoplifting.

