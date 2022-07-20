Advertisement

Family fun for a low cost

St. Andrews State Park in Panama City offers all the fun in the sun.
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for some cheap family entertainment, St. Andrews State Park in Panama City offers all the fun in the sun.

“We’re open 365 days a year, from 8:00 a.m. until sunset,” Scott Robinson, Park Manager, said.

Boating, hiking, and fishing are just some of the things you can find at St. Andrews State Park.

“We offer picnicking, swimming, all kinds of water sports, wild life viewing, and many other activities that you can do in the park,” Robinson said.

Another of these activities is the ability for visitors to go camping by tent or RV.

The campsite is even getting a new look.

“Our campground is under construction right now, but we will have 158 campsites when it’s complete being renovated after Hurricane Michael,” Robinson said.

A boat ramp is even available in the area.

“We’ve got a very popular boat ramp.,” Robinson said. “We’re the closest boat ramp to the Inlet here. So a lot of folks use it especially during the fishing season.”

With seemingly everything going up in prices these days, state parks, just like St. Andrews, still provide low cost fun for families

“It’s $4 for a single occupant to come into the park in a vehicle and $8 for up to eight people in the same vehicle,” Robinson said.

There’s many things to discover at the park and that’s what makes it so special.

“Well they’re great because it’s an outdoor fun adventure for the whole family and it’s very affordable,” Robinson said. “You get the whole day’s worth of activities in the park. you can spend the whole day in the park for one fee.”

Affordability, fun, and quality time for the whole family.

For more information on the park, you can visit the St. Andrews State Park website.

