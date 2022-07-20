More affordable rental properties in the works for Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay county commissioners are looking to bring more affordable rental properties to the market.

They approved funding for three rental development proposals at Tuesday’s commission meeting. Each proposal is worth $2 million.

Two properties will be built across the street from the Bay county public library on 11th Street in Panama City.

The third property will be built on Florida Avenue.

These properties are aimed toward working-class families who fall within a certain income bracket.

“What this will allow us to do is to bring rental rates down in certain areas. A lot of these developments will have housing that is based off of what our area median income is. It’s called AMI,” says Commissioner Doug Moore.

Commissioners say construction is expected to begin sometime in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.