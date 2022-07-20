Advertisement

Mosley alum RJ Yeager signs free agent deal with Cardinals

After an outstanding four years at Mercer, the Mosley alum is now getting ready for the MLB...
After an outstanding four years at Mercer, the Mosley alum is now getting ready for the MLB Draft.(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For Mosley alum RJ Yeager, the MLB draft comes and goes again without his name being called. The good news is the 6-3, 200 pound shortstop who hit .317 with 18 homers and 56 RBI for Mississippi State this season, just signed a free agent contract with the Cardinals organization late Tuesday night.

RJ telling me he is getting a $50,000 signing bonus as part of that deal, and he heads up to take a physical with the team later this week.

So congrats to Yeager, though once again, it’s rather hard to believe a 6-3, 200 pound, power hitting shortstop who hits for high average can go through the last two MLB Drafts without being selected. We will be speaking with RJ Wednesday and will share his thoughts on his last year in the SEC and going undrafted again despite putting up rather good numbers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach
Four suspects are in custody after a stolen car led to a multi-agency car chase.
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested for stolen car in Bay County
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a home invasion that left a woman...
Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion

Latest News

Arnold alum and current GC pitcher taken in 17th round
Gulf Coast State College pitcher Carson Dorsey drafted by Texas Rangers
Jeff Johnson talks about the effect a first rounder could have on the program
Chipola coach talks about first rounder coming from his program
With the 18th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Chipola College...
Chipola Freshman Cam Collier drafted to Cincinnati Reds
Coach Golden meets with local UF boosters Thursday
New UF Hoops coach swings through Bay County Thursday