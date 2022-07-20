Mosley alum RJ Yeager signs free agent deal with Cardinals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For Mosley alum RJ Yeager, the MLB draft comes and goes again without his name being called. The good news is the 6-3, 200 pound shortstop who hit .317 with 18 homers and 56 RBI for Mississippi State this season, just signed a free agent contract with the Cardinals organization late Tuesday night.

RJ telling me he is getting a $50,000 signing bonus as part of that deal, and he heads up to take a physical with the team later this week.

So congrats to Yeager, though once again, it’s rather hard to believe a 6-3, 200 pound, power hitting shortstop who hits for high average can go through the last two MLB Drafts without being selected. We will be speaking with RJ Wednesday and will share his thoughts on his last year in the SEC and going undrafted again despite putting up rather good numbers.

