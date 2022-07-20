Naval Surface Warfare Center tests new lifesaving device

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A lifesaving flotation device is being developed and tested at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City.

The Navy teamed up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to test the device on Tuesday.

The device is called the ‘Advanced Autonomous Remote Lifesaving System.’

If a sailor is in distress, the device can be deployed for a quick rescue.

The device was deployed from the sheriff’s office helicopter and we’re told it worked ‘flawlessly.’

“So our device itself is about to bridge a gap in search and rescue. Search and rescue has been really changing for many years now. And we want to bring autonomy into this fight. We want to bring unmanned systems into the search and rescue game,” Lt. Timothy Grondin, U.S. Navy Sailor with the Naval Surface Warfare Center said.

The lifesaving system is designed for Navy use, but Navy personnel say it could be used across the globe to respond to search and rescues in the future.

