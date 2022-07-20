Advertisement

Panama City taking steps to bring more special events to the city

By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is taking steps to bring in new special events to improve the quality of life around the city.

City commissioners, officials and elected officials held a public workshop Tuesday to discuss how special events held in the city are permitted and supported.

City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said this workshop is to ensure they’re expanding their capability to host events in the city.

He said the city is looking to bring in more regional events like 5K’s and to increase cultural events, using the Hispanic Heritage Month annual event as an example. He adds this compliments long-standing events like Mardi Gras, New Years Eve, Fourth of July, and Oktoberfest.

“It really improves the quality of life that there’s activities going on a daily basis, a weekly basis for different people in the community, different cultures, and our guests that come into the city as well,” DePalma said.

Tuesday, they went through their current Special Events Ordinance to see how to modernize it to be more inviting to promoters and community organizations.

DePalma said they’ll bring the revisions back to the city commissioners to review and ensure it works best for the city.

The second reading will take place in august.

