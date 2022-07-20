Quarterly Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Luncheon honors Paul Schreiner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of the year again, when one local restaurant is packed with veterans and first responders enjoying a free meal and catching up with friends. But this time, one person who was always instrumental to these luncheons, was missing.

The quarterly First Responder and Veteran Appreciation Luncheon was held Tuesday at Texas Roadhouse in Pier Park.

Those in attendance spent the time remembering former Texas Roadhouse Owner Paul Schreiner, who passed away almost two weeks ago.

Paul and Helen Schreiner have partnered with “A Superior Air Conditioning” on every appreciation lunch since the event launched in 2015.

Co-Organizer Jimy Thorpe says they want to remember Paul and all he did to give back to the community. This was also in conjunction with recognizing and thanking our first responders and veterans.

“We love our military veterans and our first responders. We just appreciate what the men and women of our community do to help support us and to help give us our way of life that we share everyday,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe says the loss is tough, but Schreiner would want them to continue with the luncheons.

The next veteran and first responder luncheon will be held in October.

