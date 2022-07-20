Wear It Wednesday styled by Willow + Mercer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s NewsChannel 7 Today’s Wear It Wednesday segment was styled by Willow + Mercer.

Christina Kelley, the Marketing Director at Willow, came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about the latest fashion trends and how to transition your summer wardrobe for the fall season.

A big tip Christina discussed is seasonal colors for your outfits, and said green and purple will be ideal colors for a fashionable seasonal shift. Christina also talked about choosing the best ways to style your outfit to accentuate your waist.

To hear more tips on staying in style, watch the video attached to this story. To find your style at Willow, visit one of their three locations or visit the Willow website.

