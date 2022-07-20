Advertisement

Wear It Wednesday styled by Willow + Mercer

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s NewsChannel 7 Today’s Wear It Wednesday segment was styled by Willow + Mercer.

Christina Kelley, the Marketing Director at Willow, came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about the latest fashion trends and how to transition your summer wardrobe for the fall season.

A big tip Christina discussed is seasonal colors for your outfits, and said green and purple will be ideal colors for a fashionable seasonal shift. Christina also talked about choosing the best ways to style your outfit to accentuate your waist.

To hear more tips on staying in style, watch the video attached to this story. To find your style at Willow, visit one of their three locations or visit the Willow website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for a second person involved in the shooting...
Shooting on Panama City Beach, BCSO looking for two suspects
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a home invasion that left a woman...
Woman and juvenile injured after home invasion

Latest News

Low-cost fun
Low-cost fun
Wear It Wednesday Transitioning into Fall with Willow
Wear It Wednesday Transitioning into Fall with Willow
Wear It Wednesday Willow
Wear It Wednesday Willow
More affordable rental properties in the works for Bay County
More affordable rental properties in the works for Bay County