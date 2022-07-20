Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s another active morning on radar with several scattered storms flaring up in the Gulf and moving onto the coast or for areas south of Hwy20 early on. As the day warms, we’ll see these scattered storms shift more inland. So go ahead and keep the umbrellas handy, especially for the morning today as it appears to be more active than the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s warm and humid out the door right now. So dress comfortably for a hot and summery day ahead.

Like days prior, our forecast remains largely unchanged. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s by lunch and highs today top out in the low 90s for some. The scattered showers or storms will help cool things off briefly at times for those who catch one.

Through the morning the better chance for a scattered storm resides for areas south of Hwy20 on down to the coast. We’ll start to transition the instability from the warm waters of the Gulf in the morning to the warmer land into the afternoon through the midday where storms will be widely scattered from the coast to inland. However, inland areas will have a better chance at rain in the mid to late afternoon while the coast clears out.

We’ll keep this similar pattern through the rest of the week until the weekend. High pressure builds in aloft to help suppress rain chances for Saturday and Sunday to only a stray shower.

In turn, more sunshine in our skies will heat up temperatures to the low 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°.

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few scattered and brief showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may contain heavy rains. Highs today top out near 90. Your 7 Day Forecast has a typical summery forecast the week with scattered and brief showers mixed in with mostly to partly sunny hot days.

