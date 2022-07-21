Advertisement

4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

GRAPHIC: A man threatened employees with a gun, saying his order was incorrect. (Source: KUTV, Cell Phone Video/Handout, Unified Police Body Cam)
By Jeremy Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) – McDonald’s employees in Utah grabbed their cell phones and started recording as police confronted a man who had just threatened them with a gun in the drive-thru, saying his order was incorrect.

As employees hid, police outside tried to figure out who fired a gun.

To their disbelief, the shooter was a 4-year-old child in the father’s car.

Some officers rushed the kids inside while others handcuffed the father.

Police said the child told them, “I grabbed my dad’s gun and tried to shoot the police so he could be free and do what he wanted.”

Officers said they realized this was a close call for them and the children inside the car.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach.
U-Haul’s being hauled out of Panama City Beach
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach
Bay County residents voice concerns over possible offloading facility
Bay County residents voice concerns over possible offloading facility
Approximately 48 hours after Okaloosa County Sherif'fs Office deputies responded to a theft in...
Destin cosmetics store targeted again, two arrested for theft
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for a second person involved in the shooting...
BCSO makes additional arrest in Panama City Beach shooting

Latest News

Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense to begin in Trump adviser’s trial
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing