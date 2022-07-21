Advertisement

Adopt a pet from Bay County Animal Control

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are thinking about welcoming a companion into your life, look no further than Bay County Animal Control.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control came by the NewsChannel 7 studio and brought “Sunny” along to say hello. Temple said “Sunny” would fit in perfectly with any kind of family. She also discussed the importance of microchipping your animal, and where you can get one for your pet.

To learn more about “Sunny” or microchips, watch the video attached to this story or check out the Bay County website.

