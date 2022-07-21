Advertisement

Bay County man held on multiple drug charges

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is being held on multiple drug charges after Panama City Police (PCPD) were led to his residence.

Investigators say PCPD’s Street Crimes Unit arrested a woman on Wednesday who was in possession of meth and learned that drugs had been purchased from a man nicknamed “Forty” at an address on West 16th Street.

According to the report, investigators were able to identify Quinton Duwell Reed II, 39, after surveillance was followed on the residence. Officials then obtained and executed a lawful search warrant on the premises.

When on the residence, investigators say they found a safe that Reed opened using his fingerprint. Inside, they found 70 grams of meth, 25 grams of cocaine and marijuana.

Reed was charged with trafficking in meth, sell of meth, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possess and or use of narcotic equipment, violation of community control and possession of alprazolam. He was booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the Tip411 app.

