Beach PD patrolman honored as Florida’s Drug Recognition Expert of the Year

One Panama City Beach Police patrolman is being honored with a state-level title for his passion and dedication to raising awareness for a different type of impairment.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Panama City Beach Police patrolman is being honored with a state-level title for his passion and dedication to raising awareness for a different type of impairment.

Patrolman Bob Moss was honored with Florida’s Drug Recognition Expert of the Year, referred to as DRE.

A DRE specializes in arresting people driving under the influence of something other than alcohol.

Moss said winning this title doesn’t mean you arrest a certain number of people, but about the passion for the job and dedication towards the DRE program.

He said he went up against DRE’s from big cities like Miami and Tampa. But ultimately, his passion and the agency that backs him won the honor.

“So they’re just as committed to it as I am. If the department wasn’t committed, I wouldn’t be able to follow through with anything. I think it’s awesome that it brings light to a different type of impairment that’s out there,” Moss said.

Moss said a growing trend he sees is driving impaired under legally prescribed medication.

He went through DRE school in 2000 and has been educating people since.

He adds he’s one of the few DRE certified in Bay County, alongside one in the Lynn Haven Police Department and a few in Florida Highway Patrol.

