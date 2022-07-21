Burgers with a twist in this week’s Sweet Summertime
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the temperatures heat up outside, we’re turning up the heat on the grill.
NewsChannel 7 Today’s Sweet Summertime featured recipes with a twist on a regular grilled burger.
Sam created more of a traditional turkey burger, that she coined ‘Lil Sammiches.’ Jessica whipped up a Mediterannean turkey burger.
To check out the recipes for these burgers, click the first video attached to this article.
