Crestview teens charged with burglary and grand theft

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Auburn community Thursday.

Around 2:30 a.m., residents in the community reported gunfire and the sound of cars racing around, as well as reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.

Deputies say they made contact with Crestview area residents Jalin Martin, 20, Grady Sutton, 18, and Daniel Johnson, 16, directly outside the neighborhood. Johnson allegedly admitted burglarizing a vehicle on Autumn Woods Driver with Martin and Sutton, and saying they were armed with a rifle at the time.

All three were charged with armed burglary and grand theft, and the investigation is ongoing.

