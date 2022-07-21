Advertisement

Eastern Shipbuilding responds to contract loss, protest filed

Eastern Shipbuilding in Panama City.
Eastern Shipbuilding in Panama City.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Eastern Shipbuilding group is challenging the loss of a $3 billion coast guard contract.

Eastern filed a protest with the U.S. government accountability office this week. This comes after losing the second phase of its offshore patrol cutter program to another company.

The phase 2 contract was given to Austal USA, another ship manufacturer in Mobile, Alabama.

Eastern is requesting that the Comptroller General of the United States terminate the contract with Austal.

“Upon careful evaluation of the OPC Stage II award, we have found several grounds for protest that have been filed with the U.S. Government Accountability Office,” said Joey D’isernia, president of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “Our decision to protest does not come lightly. Our community is left reeling from the decision to abandon our workforce and move the Coast Guard’s largest acquisition program from our successful production line to a high-risk situation. It begs the question, why? While this process plays out, we remain committed to our USCG partners and delivering shipbuilding excellence on the first four hulls. We are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received.”

Eastern Shipbuilding Group is continuing to work on the four cutters they did receive contracts on. NewsChannel 7 plans to follow this story and update on the progress of Eastern’s protest filing.

