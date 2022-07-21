First Lady Casey DeSantis hands out $5,000 checks to local non-profits

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - First Lady Casey DeSantis is showing her dedication to the children and families in our state through her Hope Florida - A Pathway To Prosperity initiative. She stopped by the Westonwood Ranch in Freeport Thursday with big news and even bigger checks.

First Lady DeSantis is continuing to expand the Hope Florida initiative by bringing in more private sector entities to help raise money for the cause. It’s with those donations, that she was able to give out $5,000 checks to five different local non-profit organizations.

Each is different, but no one is more important than the other. DeSantis said Westonwood Ranch, C.A.L.M. Organization, Inc. – Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms, Emerald Coast Exceptional Families, Hiland Park Baptist Church Ministries, and NextStep at Endeavor Academy all help fill gaps in the community. Their roles range from sheltering homeless mothers and their children to guiding those with autism or other special needs.

DeSantis handed each one a check as they continue to fill gaps in our area. But this is just one piece of a much larger puzzle.

DeSantis said one of the biggest parts of her Hope Florida initiative is the Care Portal, which gives struggling parents immediate access to more than 500 ‘Care Navigators’ across the state.

”So if there is a need that comes into one of our care navigators. lets it’s a single mom and she’s having a hard time putting food on the table or she doesn’t have bunk beds or mattresses. What we can do now as a result of this initiative, we can micro-target that need. We can send out an all-hands-on-deck call to our faith and community-based organizations,” DeSantis said. “They get a real-time message into an app that they sign up to get and they can deliver those instantaneously. Meaning they can deliver the bunk beds and mattresses to the front door of that mom. They can cook up a plate of lasagna and show up at that single mom’s front door and deliver it to her. So not only does that help meet immediate needs but that just gives them so much hope.”

The First Lady is stressing to families that the Care Portal is not just for one group of people. It’s a one-on-one support system for anyone who needs help moving through barriers.

To contact a Care Navigator, you can call 850-300-HOPE or visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

