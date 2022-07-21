Habitat for Humanity finishes four new homes in Marianna

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the price of homes continues to rise, affordable housing can be hard to find.

“The need for affordable housing in Jackson County is great,” Executive Director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Carmen Smith said. “It spans things that are in Habitat’s wheelhouse, such as home ownership. Also, rental opportunities which is a little bit outside of our scope.”

For Habitat for Humanity, though, it’s about more than just building affordable homes.

“You really have to think about all these other areas, about energy efficiency, durability and resilience, health and wellness, and really how housing and bringing neighbors to a community can really begin to strengthen a neighborhood,” Associate Director of Rural Studio Auburn University Rusty Smith said.

That’s why officials say they chose to build four homes on Chipola Street in Marianna.

“We look at communities of opportunity,” Carmen said. “Particularly places where there are abandoned structures and people moving away from the neighborhood to be able to revitalize neighborhoods.”

Habitat for Humanity and their partners have been working on the Chipola Street project for about 18 months. Now, there are two two bedroom homes and two one bedroom homes in Marianna that are move in ready.

Thursday, a dedication ceremony was held for the four new homes. Many community partners came out to celebrate the completion of the build, and several prayers were said over the homes.

“Thank you for all who participated in the building of these houses, and we pray for the families who will live in these houses,” Senior Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church Tim Brigham prayed.

Even though this project is now finished, Habitat has more affordable housing projects in the works.

For more information on how to apply for a home or get involved with Habitat for Humanity, visit https://www.chipolahabitat.org/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.