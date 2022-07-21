Operation Dry Water: Florida Wildlife Commission nabs nearly 100 impaired boaters from Florida waters

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers had a main goal in mind for July fourth: keeping boaters safe.

Between July 2 and 4, FWC officers apprehended 93 vessel operators for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Some boaters were reported to have had small children on board.

According to FWC, Independence Day weekend is one of the busiest boating holidays of the year. Operating a vessel while impaired can not only put the operator and those onboard their vessel at risk, but all those boating around them.

Officers say impairment can lead to slips, falls overboard, injuries and deaths that could have been prevented.

Many tragic incidents were likely avoided on the water during the July Fourth holiday weekend due to the hard work of FWC and partner agency officers removing impaired boaters from behind the wheel,” said Colonel Roger Young, Director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “Impaired and intoxicated boating is dangerous and deadly for both operators and passengers. We have a zero-tolerance policy for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and if you are found to be operating impaired, you will be arrested.”

